Trump's OBBA will cut nearly 300,000 legal immigrants' Medicare access
Big policy shift: Trump's tax and spending law, the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA), means nearly 300,000 legal immigrants will lose Medicare access from 2027.
Only US citizens, nationals, lawful permanent residents, and a few specific groups will still qualify.
The Social Security Administration is already sending out notices to those affected.
Refugees, asylum grantees lose coverage
Refugees and asylum grantees, many who've worked in the US for years, are among those losing coverage.
States worry about filling the health care gap, especially for people with chronic conditions like kidney disease.
Folks have just 30 days to appeal these decisions, but there's concern some might miss out on vital care if they misunderstand the process.
Its supporters have argued that the changes are necessary to protect the integrity of federal benefit programs and ensure that benefits remain available to US citizens, but critics argue it unfairly targets vulnerable groups and could create additional challenges for states.