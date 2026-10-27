Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens, Alex Jones criticize Trump before midterms
World
With the US midterms just days away, some of Trump's biggest supporters, like Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens, and Alex Jones, are now openly criticizing him.
Carlson has admitted to misleading people during Trump's last campaign and apologized for his role.
Owens says she regrets backing Trump and has even called out his tough stance on Iran.
Candace Owens calls Trump 'genocidal lunatic'
This wave of backlash marks a major shift in the MAGA movement.
Owens labeled Trump a "genocidal lunatic" over Iran and suggested using the 25th Amendment against him.
Even UFC's Sean Strickland and podcaster Joe Rogan have voiced disappointment in Trump breaking campaign promises.
All this points to real fractures among conservatives and could shake up the upcoming elections.