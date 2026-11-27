Turkey approves Mecca joint defence agreement with Saudi Arabia, Pakistan
Turkey just made it official: President Erdogan has formally approved the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement with Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.
Signed in August and cleared by parliament earlier this month, the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement basically says if one country is attacked, all three will respond together.
The move comes as tensions rise in the region due to the U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran.
Turkey can send troops to Saudi
With this pact, Turkey has NATO's second-largest military and can now send troops to help protect Saudi Arabia from threats like Iran-backed Houthi rebels.
The three countries are meeting in Islamabad on November 27-28. It's a big signal that they're serious about sticking together for regional security.