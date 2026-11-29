Turkey warns U.N. over possible India BrahMos sale to Cyprus
Turkey has flagged worries at the U.N. about India possibly selling its powerful BrahMos missiles to Cyprus, saying it could shake up peace in the region.
This comes after Cyprus boosted its defense ties with India earlier this year and showed interest in buying the supersonic missiles.
Turkey fears BrahMos could threaten navy
Turkey's main concern is that BrahMos missiles, famous for their speed and ability to fly low over water, could threaten its navy in the Eastern Mediterranean.
The situation is getting more complex as Cyprus, India, Israel, and Greece are strengthening their military partnerships, while Turkey's own relationship with India remains tense due to recent support for Pakistan.