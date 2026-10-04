Two deadheading pilots helped land Flydubai flight in Saudi Arabia
World
A Flydubai flight from Tel Aviv to Dubai took an unexpected turn when someone broke into the cockpit, causing a wave of panic among passengers.
Luckily, two extra pilots deadheading on board quickly stepped in, took control of the situation, and helped land the plane safely in Saudi Arabia.
Passengers restrained attacker before Tabuk landing
Passenger Daniel Schlichter shared that people were genuinely scared the plane might end up in Iran.
While some passengers held back the attacker, one pilot jumped over them to reach the controls, with another right behind him.
The pilots announced they'd be landing in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia; Schlichter called them heroic, saying they truly saved lives during those tense 45 minutes.