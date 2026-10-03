Two journalists hit by vehicle during Monterrey storm coverage
World
A news report in Monterrey, Mexico took an unexpected turn when reporter Alma de la Rosa Flores and cameraperson Cristo Morales were hit by a skidding Jeep-type vehicle while covering storm damage.
The broadcast cut out as the accident happened, leaving viewers concerned.
Both journalists hospitalized with minor injuries
Emergency teams reached the scene fast and took both journalists to the hospital. Thankfully, they only had minor injuries.
Flores later shared that she was already feeling better and thanked everyone for their support, "I've been a reporter for 35 years. I hadn't seen the images, but I imagined them. I'm grateful to God, to life, and to everyone who was concerned about us. Thank you all. We're feeling better now."