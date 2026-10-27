Two Londoners charged near Fairford over spy and entry allegations
World
Two Londoners, Mohmed Abdulkarim and Nouman Essghir, both 24, have been charged after an incident near the RAF base at Fairford.
Authorities say Abdulkarim is accused of helping a foreign spy agency, while Essghir has allegedly been charged with entering a prohibited place for a purpose prejudicial to the UK.
Both are set to appear in court soon.
Investigation probes suspected Iranian state actors
The September 27 incident is believed to involve suspected Iranian state actors.
Five others connected to the case are out on police bail as investigations continue.
The CPS highlighted that these charges follow a Counter Terrorism Policing investigation, showing just how seriously national security threats are being handled right now.