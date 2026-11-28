Two moderate quakes near San Lucas and Hetch Hetchy, USGS
California got a double jolt, with two moderate earthquakes hitting just hours apart: one near San Lucas on Friday evening (magnitude 3.2) and another near Hetch Hetchy Reservoir early Saturday morning (magnitude 3.0), according to the US Geological Survey.
California sees uptick in seismic activity
These quakes are part of a recent uptick in seismic activity across the state, including a magnitude 5.7 off Baja California Sur and several smaller ones around the Golden State in the past few weeks.
With the San Lucas earthquake receiving several "Did You Feel It?" reports on the USGS, it's clear Californians are staying alert.
So these events are a good reminder for everyone to stay prepared.