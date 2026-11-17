Two passenger trains collide near Prague main station, dozens injured
On Tuesday morning, two passenger trains bumped into each other near Prague's main station, leaving dozens hurt.
The crash happened around 7am on a bridge above Seifertova Street.
Thankfully, both trains were going slowly, and emergency crews mounted a major response to help everyone out.
Czech Railways offers alternative transport
The accident threw Prague's train schedules into chaos, especially for routes between the main station and spots like Praha-Vysocany and Praha-Liben.
To keep people moving, Czech Railways is letting ticket holders hop on certain Metro lines, trams, and busses instead.
Some trains are now starting or ending at different stations, so if you're traveling today, definitely check the Muj vlak app for the latest updates before heading out.