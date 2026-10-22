Typhoon Champi disrupts Taiwan and Japan travel, 125 flights canceled
Typhoon Champi is shaking up travel plans across Taiwan and Japan right now.
Taiwan has canceled 125 flights and issued a land warning as the storm, though no longer a super typhoon, is still bringing winds over 227km per hour.
It is hovering about 520km southeast of Taiwan, expected to brush the northeastern coast by late Friday with strong gusts and big waves.
Lai Ching-te urges caution, no evacuations
Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te is urging everyone to stay away from risky areas and be prepared, but so far, there have not been any evacuations.
While trains are running as usual, airlines in both countries have grounded over 200 flights altogether, affecting more than 11,000 people, especially in Japan's Okinawa region.
Local authorities are sending out mobile alerts to coastal towns as heavy rain is expected near Taipei.