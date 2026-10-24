Typhoon Champi sweeps Taiwan, 1 dead and 350 injured
World
Typhoon Champi swept through Taiwan with fierce winds and rain, leaving one person dead and 350 injured.
Trees were toppled, buildings took a hit, and about 280,000 homes lost power, though most had electricity back by Saturday morning.
Even though the typhoon didn't make direct landfall, its effects were felt across most of the island.
Pingtung man swept away, Champi weakens
A tragic loss was reported in Pingtung County when a man was swept away by waves, and in Taipei a college dorm ceiling collapsed due to the storm.
The good news is that Champi is now weakening; weather officials expect to lift land warnings by Saturday evening as the storm moves toward Japan.
Some heavy rain may stick around for a bit longer, but things are looking up for Taiwan.