UAE and Saudi team up in Yemen after Houthi gains
The United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia are teaming up again in Yemen after Iran-backed Houthi fighters captured more territory.
The UAE is restarting its funding for Yemeni forces, while Saudi Arabia is offering air support, both hoping to push back the Houthis.
This comes months after the UAE had stepped away from the fight, and as Saudi Arabia continues to deal with Houthi drone and missile strikes hitting its airports and energy sites.
More than 200,000 displaced by fighting
Things are tense on the ground, too: southern separatists want a vote to bring back old borders, adding more political friction.
More than 200,000 people have been forced from their homes as fighting intensifies.
Humanitarian groups in Aden are struggling to keep up, making this renewed Gulf involvement an attempt to steady things and slow down Houthi advances.