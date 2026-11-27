UAE limits tanker access to key export zones after attacks
The UAE is now limiting which oil tankers can enter some of its main export zones, following a string of attacks on vessels in the region.
Tankers headed to spots like the Ruwais refinery and Das Island terminals need special entry permits, while emergency teams still have open access in case something goes wrong.
Tensions around Strait of Hormuz escalate
These new rules come as tensions with Iran heat up, especially around the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global oil shipments.
Recent incidents have damaged ships and led to more seafarer casualties.
As Burak Cetinok, head of research at Arrow Shipping & Energy, puts it, "It's largely a security measure following the recent attacks on vessels in the region."
On a brighter note, Fujairah, another big UAE oil hub, remains unaffected since it's managed separately.