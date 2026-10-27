Uganda arrests Mujurizi Moses accused of 38 murders and cannibalism
Uganda has arrested Mujurizi Moses, who is accused of murdering and cannibalizing 38 people between 2010 and 2025.
The news was confirmed by General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, Uganda's chief of defense forces.
Moses allegedly carried out these crimes across several districts and now faces a public trial and, according to Kainerugaba, will be executed.
Authorities found evidence, re-examining cases
Local investigators say Moses broke into homes, sometimes with accomplices in one incident, and sometimes targeting entire families.
One case involved Pentecostal pastor Steven Mugambe's house.
He reportedly lured victims before attacking them.
Although he was caught before, he managed to escape or was released under disputed circumstances.
After his latest arrest, authorities found evidence at his home and are now re-examining old cases.