UK backs Zelenskyy amid US diesel purchases and Trump remarks
World
The UK is doubling down on support for Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, even as President Trump suggests Ukraine needs new leadership.
Wes Streeting put it simply: "We stand with Ukraine. We stand with President Zelenskyy."
This comes at a tense moment, with the US buying Russian diesel, a move Zelenskyy says only helps Russia's war effort.
Andy Burnham pledges stronger sanctions
Streeting stressed that sticking together is key, especially as rising fuel costs hit Americans.
He said Britain will keep working with allies to back Ukraine and maintain western unity, while Andy Burnham, the prime minister, also reaffirmed support during a recent call with Zelenskyy.
Burnham has also pledged to strengthen sanctions against Russia.