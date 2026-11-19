UK Commons passes bill at 3rd reading 290-94, to Lords
The House of Commons passed the bill at Third Reading, and it now heads to the House of Lords.
The vote was 290 to 94, and now the bill heads to the House of Lords.
Bill allows removals within 6-month window
Key updates include scrapping the five working days before deportation: now, removals can happen any time in a six-month window without extra warnings.
The bill also cracks down on last-minute claims of modern slavery if they are only mentioned after a removal notice.
Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood says these moves will help make decisions faster and keep the system fair.
The debate is far from over as it moves forward.