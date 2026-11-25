The government is checking out how countries like Canada and some US states handle consent, hoping to build a fairer system.

They're also planning to tighten rules on nondisclosure agreements, so "they should not protect powerful men who have abused, harassed or discriminated against women."

As Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden put it, "appalling stories of abuse of power by powerful men" warrant consideration of a new law and he said the UK will "discuss the approach."