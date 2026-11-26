UK contacts 100,000 veterans in largest call-up since Cold War
The UK is reaching out to about 100,000 former service members, the biggest call-up since the Cold War, to boost its Strategic Reserve as security worries grow in Europe.
Veterans are being asked to refresh their skills, especially in areas like cybersecurity and engineering, so the country stays ready for whatever comes next.
This isn't about immediate deployment, just making sure everyone's prepared.
UK plans reservist recall age 65
This move covers ex-personnel from all branches: the Royal Navy, Royal Marines, Army and Royal Air Force.
Armed Forces Minister Calvin Bailey recently highlighted how important it is for veterans to know what's expected if they're recalled.
There's also a plan to raise the recall age limit to 65 and expand the circumstances under which reservists can be called back, first such large-scale outreach to former military personnel since the Cold War.
Plus, up to 1,000 strategic reservists, planning to invite them to participate in NATO's Exercise Steadfast Defender in spring 2027 as part of keeping defenses sharp.