Why UK has eased sanctions on Russian fuel

UK has announced a sanctions waiver for importing diesel and jet fuel refined from Russian crude oil in third countries. The decision comes as part of efforts to mitigate rising fuel costs amid ongoing geopolitical tensions and supply chain disruptions. The move is similar to a recent US decision extending sanctions exemptions for Russian seaborne oil purchases to help energy-strapped countries.

Regulatory changes New licensing rules for fuel imports Under the new UK licensing rules, fuels processed outside Russia from Russian-origin crude can enter the UK market. However, companies must adhere to record-keeping and transparency requirements. The regulations come into effect from today and will remain in place indefinitely. The government has said it will periodically review this arrangement and may amend or revoke it if necessary.

Market impact Complexity of enforcing sanctions Western governments have imposed strict sanctions on Moscow's energy exports since its invasion of Ukraine. However, Russian crude continues to reach global markets via intermediary countries like India and Turkey, where it is refined before being re-exported. This has made sanction enforcement increasingly complex. The decision to import diesel and jet fuel comes amid soaring fuel prices, which are putting pressure on airlines and households alike.

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