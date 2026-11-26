UK government contacted 100,000 former service members to update skills
The UK government just contacted about 100,000 former service members, asking them to update their information and share any new skills.
This isn't because war is about to break out, but with global tensions rising (think Russia and Iran), officials want to make sure the country's ready for anything.
Defense Secretary Wes Streeting called it a "precaution," not a warning.
UK revives Cold War strategic reserve
As part of this preparations, the UK is reviving its old Strategic Reserve, a backup force that was active during the Cold War but whose annual training activity was halted in the years that followed the collapse of the Soviet Union.
It mainly would meet once a year for training.
Streeting says keeping these systems in place should be routine now, so there's no need for alarm, just smart planning in an unpredictable world.