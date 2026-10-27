UK government to raise National Living Wage to about £13.20
World
Big news if you're working in the UK the government plans to raise the National Living Wage by nearly 4%, bumping it from £12.71 to about £13.20 an hour for everyone aged 21 and older.
The official announcement is expected on October 28, with changes taking effect in 2027, meaning more money in your pocket if you're on hourly pay.
UK minimum wage rises for 18-20s
The increase isn't just for older workers; if you're 18 to 20, your minimum wage will also go up, from £10.85 to around £11.27 per hour.
This move keeps UK wages well ahead of typical earnings in other advanced economies.
It's all about making sure young people see real gains.