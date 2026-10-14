UK Home Office reports 15% rise in Hindu hate crimes
World
A new UK Home Office data reveals hate crimes against Hindus rose by 15% between March 2025 and March 2026.
This fits into a bigger picture, with overall religious hate crimes up 13% across England and Wales.
Other faith groups also saw increases: Muslims (15%), Jews (10%), Sikhs (3%), and Christians (24%).
Hindu temples lack dedicated security funding
Anil Bhanot, managing director of Hindu Council UK pointed out that physical assaults on Hindus are becoming more common, unlike the public fear offenses often reported by Muslims and Jews.
Many Hindus hesitate to report non-physical abuse, thinking nothing will be done.
INSIGHT UK also called out the lack of dedicated security funding for Hindu temples, which have to make do with limited general support, unlike mosques and synagogues.