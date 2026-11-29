UK NPCC 'National Faith Toolkit' criticized for singling out Muslims
The U.K.'s National Police Chiefs's Council (NPCC) just released a "National Faith Toolkit" with tips for officers on how to respectfully enter Muslim homes or mosques, like dressing modestly, taking off shoes, and not bringing dogs.
But the move has sparked strong criticism from politicians who say it singles out Muslims and could lead to unequal treatment.
Politicians criticize toolkit, NPCC urges reporting
Politicians like Nigel Farage called the guidance "outrageous," while Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp argued it goes against equality.
The NPCC says the toolkit is about building trust and encouraging crime reporting in diverse communities, not changing legal duties.
It's part of practical guidance and support for policing diverse faith communities in Britain.