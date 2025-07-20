UK: Over 100 arrested protesting in support of Palestine Action
What's the story
More than 100 people were arrested across the United Kingdom after they protested against the government's decision to designate Palestine Action as a terror group. The demonstrations were held in several cities, including London, Manchester, Edinburgh, Bristol, and Truro. The protests were part of a campaign by Defend Our Juries.
Demonstration details
Arrests in Parliament Square
The protests were the largest in Westminster, according to the Metropolitan Police. At least 55 people were arrested on suspicion of terrorism offenses under section 13 of the Terrorism Act 2000 for displaying placards supporting Palestine Action. The placards read "I oppose genocide, I support Palestine Action," and were displayed at London's Parliament Square beside Mahatma Gandhi's statue on Saturday.
Additional arrests
'UK government complicit...': Defend Our Juries
The Metropolitan Police also arrested nine more people for supporting Palestine Action during a large-scale march organized by the Palestine Coalition to Whitehall. Defend Our Juries defended the group on social media, saying, "The UK government is complicit in Israel's genocide against Palestinians." They accused the government of trying to silence those who expose this complicity.
Official response
UK government declared Palestine Action a terror group
The UK government, led by Prime Minister Keir Starmer, declared Palestine Action a terror group under the Terrorism Act of 2000. This made supporting or being a member of the group a criminal offense. A woman who was detained in Parliament Square demanded that Palestine Action be de-proscribed and accused the government of using terrorism laws to silence dissenters.