UK: Over 100 arrested protesting in support of Palestine Action

More than 100 people were arrested across the United Kingdom after they protested against the government's decision to designate Palestine Action as a terror group. The demonstrations were held in several cities, including London , Manchester, Edinburgh, Bristol, and Truro. The protests were part of a campaign by Defend Our Juries.

Demonstration details Arrests in Parliament Square The protests were the largest in Westminster, according to the Metropolitan Police. At least 55 people were arrested on suspicion of terrorism offenses under section 13 of the Terrorism Act 2000 for displaying placards supporting Palestine Action. The placards read "I oppose genocide, I support Palestine Action," and were displayed at London's Parliament Square beside Mahatma Gandhi's statue on Saturday.

Additional arrests 'UK government complicit...': Defend Our Juries The Metropolitan Police also arrested nine more people for supporting Palestine Action during a large-scale march organized by the Palestine Coalition to Whitehall. Defend Our Juries defended the group on social media, saying, "The UK government is complicit in Israel's genocide against Palestinians." They accused the government of trying to silence those who expose this complicity.