UK police review Sarah Helm post reportedly supporting Palestine Action
UK police are reviewing a social media post by Sarah Helm, wife of National Security Adviser Jonathan Powell, after she reportedly showed support for Palestine Action, a proscribed terrorist organization in the UK.
This follows author Sally Rooney's move to stop selling her books in the country to show solidarity with the same group.
Supporting Palestine Action illegal in UK.
Supporting or promoting Palestine Action would be illegal under UK law because the group is proscribed as a terrorist organization in the country.
The situation spotlights how sharing opinions online can have serious legal consequences, especially around sensitive issues like political activism and free speech.
Rooney has said she'll stop selling her books in the UK highlighting ongoing debates about protest and expression.