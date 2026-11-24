UK raises student visa financial requirements for Indian students
Thinking about studying in the UK
Heads up, starting November 30, 2026, Indian students will need to show more money in their bank accounts when applying for a UK student visa.
The new rules mean you'll need to prove monthly living expenses of £1,570 if you're heading to London or £1,203 for other parts of the UK.
This update applies to all applications submitted on or after that date.
Applicants must show ₹17.10L or ₹13.10L
You'll now have to show about ₹17.10 lakh for London or ₹13.10 lakh for other regions, and this amount must sit in your (or your parent's) account for at least 28 days before you apply.
Keeping your financial records clear and accurate is super important; any mix-ups could hurt your chances.
If you're using a parent's funds, be ready with documents proving your relationship and their permission as per UK Visas and Immigration rules.