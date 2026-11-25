UK relocated Kishanth Peramalya to Eswatini he died by suicide
The UK government quietly relocated Kishanth Peramalya, a Sri Lankan refugee and convicted sex offender, to Eswatini under a secret deal that was not disclosed to the UK Parliament or the local community.
Peramalya, who struggled with mental health issues, died by suicide just months after arriving.
The UK was finalizing an agreement to cover his living costs for up to three years as part of the arrangement.
UK relocation to Eswatini draws criticism
This move has raised big questions: locals in Eswatini are worried about safety and resources, while Peramalya's family is demanding answers.
Officials say public safety was their main concern, but critics argue that forcibly sending refugees abroad without transparency sets a troubling precedent.
The case is fueling fresh debate over how countries handle migrant relocation.