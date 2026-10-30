UK requires higher student visa funds from November 30, 2026

Starting November 30, 2026, you'll have to prove you've got at least £14,130 set aside for nine months in London or £10,827 elsewhere, plus enough for any outstanding course fees mentioned in their Confirmation of Acceptance for Studies (CAS).

You'll also need to hold these funds for at least 28 consecutive days before applying.

These updates are part of the Home Office's annual review, so it's smart to double-check the latest rules on the UK government site before starting your application.