UK signs £8bn Babcock deal to modernize nuclear submarine facilities
The UK government has signed a massive £8 billion deal with Babcock to modernize its nuclear submarine facilities over the next five years.
The goal? Faster repairs and stronger support for the country's nuclear defense, especially with rising security concerns from Russia.
Defence Minister Wes Streeting said the contract would be the single biggest procurement decision of the current parliament, highlighting how crucial it is for national security.
Deal will create around 3,000 jobs
This move isn't just about submarines: it'll create around 3,000 skilled jobs in Plymouth, Clyde, and Bristol, plus 2,500 spots for apprentices and graduates.
By fixing maintenance backlogs that have kept submarines at sea longer than planned, the deal aims to ease pressure on the Royal Navy and help the UK stay "warfighting ready," even as budgets are tight.