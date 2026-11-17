UK to send over 1,000 short-range air-defense missiles to Ukraine
The UK just announced it's sending more than 1,000 short-range air-defense missiles to Ukraine, aiming to help Kyiv protect itself from Russian air attacks this winter.
The news dropped at a meeting of Ukraine's allies in Brussels today, as countries look for ways to boost Ukraine's defenses during the colder months.
UK missiles part of £240m package
These missiles are part of a £240 million aid package (from a larger £500 million pledge) and have proved effective in intercepting Iranian-designed jet-powered Shahed drones used by Russia to attack Ukraine.
The deal also includes over a dozen air-defense radars. Deliveries will start in mid-December and add to the 400 missiles Britain has already sent.
Plus, British Prime Minister Andy Burnham is expected to announce even more military support later this week.