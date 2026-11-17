UK warns to prepare for 'Black sky' after Microsoft outage
Heads up: The UK government is alerting everyone about a potential "Black Sky" event, a serious situation where households should be prepared to survive 72 hours without normal access to essential services.
This warning comes after the latest Microsoft outage and highlights how much we rely on these systems.
Only 13% in UK feel prepared
Only 13% of people in the UK feel prepared if something like this happens, even though most say they want more advice from the government.
Officials recommend having enough food, water, and basic supplies to last 72 hours.
The UK is joining countries like France and the Netherlands in encouraging everyone to be a bit more prepared, just in case.