UK's IYPS ballot for Indians reopening today: How to apply

The United Kingdom is reopening the ballot for the India Young Professional Scheme (IYPS). The application window will open today at 2:30pm IST and will close on February 19 at the same time. This scheme allows selected Indian applicants to live, work, and study in the UK for up to two years.

Application Who can apply for the IYPS? To be eligible for the IYPS, applicants must be aged between 18 and 30 years. They should also have a bachelor's degree, at least £2,530 (around ₹3.1 lakh) in savings, and no dependent children under 18. Selected candidates will have 90 days to apply for their visa after being chosen in the ballot. The visa application fee is £319 (around ₹39,300).

Scheme details Reciprocal arrangement under UK-India Mobility and Migration Partnership The IYPS is part of the UK-India Mobility and Migration Partnership signed in May 2021. It has a reciprocal arrangement with India, allowing eligible British nationals to apply under India's 'Employment Visa - E 1' route throughout the year. In 2026, there are 3,000 places available under this scheme, with most being filled through this February ballot. A second ballot will be held in July for remaining places.

