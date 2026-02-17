UK's IYPS ballot for Indians reopening today: How to apply
What's the story
The United Kingdom is reopening the ballot for the India Young Professional Scheme (IYPS). The application window will open today at 2:30pm IST and will close on February 19 at the same time. This scheme allows selected Indian applicants to live, work, and study in the UK for up to two years.
Application
Who can apply for the IYPS?
To be eligible for the IYPS, applicants must be aged between 18 and 30 years. They should also have a bachelor's degree, at least £2,530 (around ₹3.1 lakh) in savings, and no dependent children under 18. Selected candidates will have 90 days to apply for their visa after being chosen in the ballot. The visa application fee is £319 (around ₹39,300).
Scheme details
Reciprocal arrangement under UK-India Mobility and Migration Partnership
The IYPS is part of the UK-India Mobility and Migration Partnership signed in May 2021. It has a reciprocal arrangement with India, allowing eligible British nationals to apply under India's 'Employment Visa - E 1' route throughout the year. In 2026, there are 3,000 places available under this scheme, with most being filled through this February ballot. A second ballot will be held in July for remaining places.
History
Similar to UK's Youth Mobility Scheme
The UK held ballots for the IYPS in February and July in both 2024 and 2025. The program is similar to the UK's Youth Mobility Scheme, which permits young people from participating countries to experience life in the UK. Further immigration concessions were included in the India-UK trade agreement confirmed in May 2025, although it still awaits ratification by both countries.