Ukraine backs US trilateral technical meeting with Russia by October
World
Ukraine is ready to support holding a trilateral technical meeting with Russia and the US by the end of October, being proposed by the US side and possibly hosted in the United Arab Emirates.
President Zelenskyy shared Ukraine's readiness for dialogue, saying they're open to dialogue aimed at ending the war.
Now, everyone's waiting to see how Russia responds.
Zelenskyy reports Russia used 1,900 drones
These peace efforts come right after a wave of Russian drone and missile attacks hit Ukrainian cities like Sumy and Dnipro.
Zelenskyy reported over 1,900 drones were used in just one week.
Meanwhile, India is trying to mediate between Moscow and Kyiv on issues like Black Sea shipping and energy exports, hoping to help calm things down.