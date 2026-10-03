Ukraine calls India's plan most comprehensive among 4 peace proposals
India is getting noticed as a major peace broker in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Ukraine's foreign minister called India's plan the "most comprehensive" out of four proposals on the table, with others coming from Turkey, Egypt, and the US.
Right now, Ukraine is weighing ideas like energy and agricultural truces for the Black Sea and an unconditional ceasefire.
India offers Black Sea shipping safeguards
India's pitch focuses on keeping shipping routes safe and making sure food supplies move smoothly through the Black Sea, something that really matters for countries like Egypt that rely on Ukrainian grain.
Ukraine also hopes to stop attacks on energy infrastructure and push for an unconditional ceasefire along the line of contact, possibly through direct talks between Zelenskyy and Putin.