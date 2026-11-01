Ukraine completes FREYJA contribution to defend against Russian ballistic missiles
World
Ukraine just wrapped up its part of the new FREYJA missile defense system, built to help protect against Russian ballistic missiles.
Teaming up with nine other European countries, Ukraine could help reduce dependence on pricey US Patriot systems.
This is a big step forward for their security.
Europe to deliver radar and seekers
A Ukrainian company called Fire Point developed key parts like the FP-7.X interceptor and launcher.
But for the system to be fully ready, Europe still needs to deliver important tech like radar and infrared seekers.
The goal is to have everything tested by late 2026 and fully running by 2027, with Germany and Norway pitching in their expertise.