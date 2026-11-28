Ukraine confirms Merkury sank in Libya without prior European coordination
Ukraine just confirmed it carried out a naval attack on the Russian warship Merkury at a Libyan base without checking in with European allies first.
Ukraine said the operation sank the Merkury, and damaged a Russian cargo vessel nearby.
Zelensky made it clear: "I confirmed that the recent operation in Libya was conducted without prior coordination with our European partners."
President Zelensky stresses Russian military targets
Zelensky responded by reassuring everyone that Ukraine's only goal was to hit Russian military assets, not get Libya involved or escalate things further.