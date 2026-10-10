Ukraine continues strikes on Russian oil to cut military funding
World
Ukraine is sticking to its plan of hitting Russian oil facilities, despite the US urging them to back off.
A top Ukrainian official told the Financial Times these strikes are meant to cut off Russia's oil money, which helps fund its military.
Ukraine recently hit major targets like the Yug Rusi terminal and the Omsk refinery.
US warns may stop intelligence sharing
The US has warned that if Ukraine keeps attacking Russian energy sites, it might stop sharing intelligence.
This message came during peace talks in Miami with Trump administration representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.
The talks took a turn when Trump announced a surprise diesel deal with Putin, leaving Kyiv caught off guard by the shift in U.S.-Russia relations.