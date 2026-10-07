Ukrainian drone hits oil tanker carrying 23 Indian crew members
What's the story
A Ukrainian drone attack has set a Liberian-flagged oil tanker ablaze off the coast of Russia's Black Sea. The vessel, which was carrying an all-Indian crew of 23 members, was attacked by "naval drones," according to the Russian transport ministry. Firefighters have been unable to extinguish the blaze due to its intensity but managed to rescue all crew members.
Location details
Access to beaches restricted as fire rages on
The Russian transport ministry said the tanker had been attacked by "naval drones" and that "crude oil is burning openly in the waters of the Black Sea."
The incident occurred near Sochi, a resort city with a population of nearly 500,000.
Visuals from the scene show bright orange flames and thick black smoke rising into the sky.
In light of this, access to the coast and beaches has been restricted by local authorities.
Maritime conflict
Comes after a ship sank off Romania's coast
This incident comes on the heels of another ship that caught fire and sank off Romania's coast, leaving one missing.
Ukraine had accused Russia of launching this drone attack, which also injured one Indian crew member.
On Tuesday, the Ministry of External Affairs said India views such attacks with grave concern.
It said the targeting of traffic in international waterways is "severely undermining global commerce and welfare of people across the world" and stressed the need for dialogue and diplomacy.
Official statement
India joins international coalition to defend commercial shipping routes
In September, India and Liberia launched a "Group of Friends on Safety and Security of Shipping and Seafarers" at the UN General Assembly to ensure merchant crew safety against targeted attacks.
Speaking at the 81st UN General Assembly, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said India had joined Liberia and 23 partner nations in an international coalition to defend commercial shipping routes.
"We must ensure that the safety and security of shipping and seafarers are never compromised," he said.