Ukraine drone strike hits Yaroslavl refinery, Russia says 856 drones

Ukraine launched a drone strike on a Russian oil refinery in Yaroslavl, injuring two workers and sparking a fire.

Emergency crews were working to extinguish the blaze and took the injured to the hospital.

Meanwhile, Russia's Defense Ministry claimed it intercepted 856 Ukrainian drones overnight across several regions, including the Moscow region and Yaroslavl.

Debris shattered windows in several residential buildings and damaged parked vehicles, causing brief traffic issues.