Ukraine drone strike hits Yaroslavl refinery, Russia says 856 drones
World
Ukraine launched a drone strike on a Russian oil refinery in Yaroslavl, injuring two workers and sparking a fire.
Emergency crews were working to extinguish the blaze and took the injured to the hospital.
Meanwhile, Russia's Defense Ministry claimed it intercepted 856 Ukrainian drones overnight across several regions, including the Moscow region and Yaroslavl.
Debris shattered windows in several residential buildings and damaged parked vehicles, causing brief traffic issues.
Moscow mayor: 493 drones, Yaroslavl targeted
Moscow's mayor said 493 drones were headed toward the capital region, but most were shot down.
The Yaroslavl refinery, about 250km from Moscow, has been targeted before as both sides continue to hit each other's important sites since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022.