Ukraine fires FP-7 ballistic missile in combat for 1st time
Ukraine has fired its own FP-7 ballistic missile in combat for the first time, marking a big step toward building its own defense tech.
President Zelensky confirmed the launch but kept details about the target under wraps.
The FP-7 was made by Ukrainian company Fire Point, and this move shows Ukraine is working to rely less on Western weapons as tensions with Russia continue.
FP-7 249km range FP-9 planned
The FP-7 can hit targets up to 249km away and carry a 440-pound payload, mainly targeting Russian sites near Ukraine.
It could also be used to strike Russian missile launchers, which could save money on costly intercepts.
Looking ahead, Fire Point is already developing the longer-range FP-9 missile designed to reach Moscow and expected to be ready later in 2026 as part of Ukraine's push to modernize its missile industry using new technologies.