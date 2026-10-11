Ukraine hits Yandex's Vladimir data center in 3rd drone strike
World
Ukraine just hit a Yandex data center in Vladimir, Russia, marking its third drone strike on the company in four days.
The attack knocked out services for users across Russia and nearby countries, as Ukraine ramps up efforts to disrupt Russian infrastructure during the ongoing conflict.
Yandex halts operations at targeted center
Yandex, known for its digital and AI services in Russia, has completely halted operations at the targeted center but reported no injuries.
Earlier strikes hit Yandex data centers in the Ryazan region and Kaluga region on October 8 and 9, 2026.
These attacks come as both countries increasingly target each other's critical tech infrastructure.