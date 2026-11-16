Ukraine launches 1,336-drone strike on Crimean Bridge in 2nd-biggest attack

The bridge has been a big target for Ukraine since Russia launched its offensive in February 2022. It was even hit before.

This latest strike comes as tensions are high, and talks between Ukraine and Russia aren't making much progress.

Meanwhile, President Zelensky mentioned a US idea that would have Ukraine give up land to join NATO, something Russia really opposes.

And while world leaders are meeting soon in Shenzhen to talk global issues, don't expect the Ukraine conflict to be front and center.