Ukraine records 1st-ever Blysk laser strike on Russian Geran drone
Big first: Ukraine has made history by using its Blysk laser system to shoot down a Russian Geran drone, marking the world's first-ever successful laser strike on this kind of target.
The news came from Serhii Beskrestnov, defense tech advisor to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and shows how quickly Ukraine is leveling up its defense game.
Blysk supports cities and energy sites
The Blysk system is part of Ukraine's push to protect cities and energy sites as Russia ramps up fast-jet drone attacks.
While the tech still needs more testing, it's a big step in modern warfare.
Ukrainian companies are racing ahead with government support.
With Russia targeting civilian infrastructure, especially before winter, these advances could make a real difference for people on the ground.