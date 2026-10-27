Ukraine restores satellite internet after Elon Musk-linked Starlink slowdown
Ukraine just got its satellite internet back up and running after a recent slowdown/throttling episode linked to Elon Musk's Starlink service.
The disruption was reportedly because Ukraine was using Starlink for military operations, according to Musk, which goes against the service's rules.
Both Starlink and the military-focused Starshield network were affected, but Musk says Starshield is still under US control.
US lawmakers push probe, nationalization options
This whole situation has caught the attention of US lawmakers from both parties.
Some are pushing for an investigation into the affair involving tech "oligarchs," while others are talking about possibly nationalizing his tech or even expanding Starshield's reach to counter Russia.
With the Russian side terrorizing Ukrainian schools, parks, and grocery stores with missiles to force Ukraine's surrender, stable satellite connections are proving more important than ever for Ukraine's defense.