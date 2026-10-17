Ukraine retakes 277 square kilometers in Donbas amid Starlink restrictions
Ukraine just took back 277 square kilometers in Donbas with Operation Vivaldi, a campaign that used high-tech drones and satellites under Commandant Phoenix, who leads the Silver Trinity unit of Ukraine's Revenge Brigade.
But now, sudden Starlink restrictions are making it harder for troops to stay connected on the battlefield, raising worries about how smoothly future operations will run.
Operation Vivaldi frees 16 settlements
This operation marks a bold move from defense to offense for Ukraine.
Over the past year, it's led to 16 settlements being freed and 250 Russian soldiers surrendering, with officials saying about 8,000 Russian casualties during Operation Vivaldi.
Still, issues like tense U.S.-Ukraine relations and criticism from US President Donald Trump are adding pressure, even as Ukrainian forces feel a renewed sense of confidence from these recent gains.