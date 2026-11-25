Ukraine says strike damaged 5 jets at Savasleyka hypersonic-capable base
Ukraine says it struck Russia's Savasleyka airfield, damaging five military jets, three MiG-31s and two Su-34s, about 300km east of Moscow.
This base is important because it houses planes that can launch hypersonic missiles.
Ukrainian officials are still figuring out the full extent of the damage.
Ukraine targets Samara refineries, Putin warns
Alongside the airfield strike, Ukraine also targeted oil refineries in Russia's Samara region and hit a radar system and supply depots in occupied territories.
These moves aim to disrupt Russia's military operations and energy supplies.
In response, Russian President Putin has called for tighter security at energy sites and hinted at possible retaliation against Kyiv.