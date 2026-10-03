Ukraine weighs India's detailed cease-fire proposal amid war with Russia
Ukraine is considering a cease-fire proposal from India, which stands out for being more thorough than similar offers from Turkiye, Egypt, and the US.
The plan covers big concerns for Ukraine (like protecting energy systems and keeping the Black Sea safer) while the war with Russia continues to disrupt daily life.
Andrii Sybiha urges cease-fire protecting infrastructure
Ukraine's foreign minister Andrii Sybiha says a real cease-fire should halt fighting and protect vital infrastructure, especially as missile strikes have made Black Sea shipping risky.
Even Russian President Putin has recognized Indian Prime Minister Modi's steady push for peace, saying, "He has very good ideas aimed at finding mutually acceptable solutions."
Meanwhile, Ukraine wants an immediate end to hostilities, but Russia is asking for a broader peace deal instead of just a pause in fighting.