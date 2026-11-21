Ukraine's president Zelensky calls Putin 'killer' after Trump's China meeting
Ukraine's president Zelensky didn't hold back, calling Russian president Putin a "killer" after President Donald Trump referred to Putin as his "friend" during a recent meeting in China.
Zelensky made it clear: "For us, he's an enemy, and of course, for us, he is a killer," highlighting the deep tensions since Russia invaded Ukraine.
US support for Ukraine has dropped
Trump's Wednesday meeting with Putin was their first in over a year, while Trump also boasted during a press conference at the White House about his "fantastic relationships" with both Putin and China's Xi Jinping.
Meanwhile, US support for Ukraine has dropped since Trump took office in 2025, raising questions about what comes next for Ukraine and global security as the war drags on.