U.K.'s Royal Air Force shelters jets in Cold War bunkers
The U.K.'s Royal Air Force is stepping up its defenses by moving fighter jets into tough, Cold War-era shelters at bases like Coningsby, Marham, and Lossiemouth.
This comes after recent scares with drones and a bomb scare at military sites, and as tensions with Russia and Iran keep rising.
The goal? Keep the jets safe from possible drone attacks.
UK installs anti-drone nets, commits £470m
Extra anti-drone nets have gone up around aircraft too, just in case.
While the Ministry of Defence didn't spell out all the changes, they did say they're constantly adapting to counter potential threats to stay ready for anything.
The UK is also investing £470 million in new security tech (think better surveillance and smarter ways to spot or stop drones), especially after warnings about Russian sabotage attempts on military suppliers helping Ukraine.