Ultra-processed food giants suing governments over anti-obesity measures: WHO
What's the story
The World Health Organization (WHO) has accused major ultra-processed food companies of undermining global efforts to combat the obesity crisis. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said these corporations are suing governments that promote healthier diets. He claimed their actions not only obstruct vital public health measures but also cost countries billions in healthcare and legal expenses.
Health impact
Obesity crisis driven by unhealthy diets
Nearly a billion people around the world are living with obesity, a condition largely driven by unhealthy diets.
These diets are major contributors to heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and cancer.
The consumption of ultra-processed foods (UPFs) is on the rise and now constitutes half of the average diet in several countries such as the UK, US, and Australia.
Policy measures
UPF companies suing governments over health policies
In response to the health and economic impacts of the obesity crisis, governments worldwide have started implementing measures to reduce junk food consumption and promote healthier diets.
These include front-of-pack warning labels, marketing restrictions on unhealthy products, and taxes on junk food.
However, an investigation by The Guardian has revealed that many UPF companies are suing governments over these policies.
Legal challenges
Lawsuits against health policies
The investigation found that between 2010 and 2025, a total of 235 lawsuits were filed against health policies targeting UPFs in Mexico, Colombia, Brazil, the US, and the UK.
Tedros said these findings confirm a pattern of industry interference where profit is prioritized over public health.
He stressed that even unsuccessful cases have delayed vital public health measures for years while burdening governments with complex litigation.
Ongoing litigation
Regulatory chill deters governments from adopting protections
The persistent litigation by UPF companies has delayed the implementation of new laws and discouraged other countries from adopting similar policies.
These lawsuits have also contributed to the worsening global obesity crisis, costing countries billions in legal and healthcare expenses.
Tedros said these delays create a regulatory chill that deters governments from adopting essential protections for public health.
Suits
Major corporations involved in lawsuits
The investigation found that labeling on food items was the policy most sued over by governments, followed by junk food taxes and marketing restrictions.
Three-quarters of the lawsuits were filed by UPF companies or trade groups representing them.
Major corporations such as Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, Mondelez, Kellogg's, Danone, Ferrero, Xignux, and Heartland Food Products Group were among those who filed lawsuits against these policies.
Call to action
Legal battles strain government resources, hinder public health efforts
Tedros acknowledged that some large food companies have made progress in making their products healthier.
However, he stressed that if these corporations are serious about tackling obesity, they should stop the lawsuits.
He said these legal battles strain limited government resources as well as hinder efforts to protect public health.